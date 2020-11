Or Copy this URL to Share

Marian L. Grant passed on October 12, 2020. Beloved Mom, grandma, and great grandma, she was born in Santa Ana, CA, on November 26, 1927, to Raymond and Marie Rodreick.

She is the widow of Charles R. Grant, the owner of Pure Flo Water Company in Santee, CA.

She is survived by her four children: Carol Bird, Susan Troutman, Brian Grant and Jeannie Daly; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

