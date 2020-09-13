Marian Mae Schemmer

August 16, 1924 - August 24, 2020

Bonita

Mrs. Marian Mae Schemmer passed away in her own home on August 24th. She was born in Whitter, to Ara and Alvah Earley. She was raised in La Habra with her older sister Marjorie. Marian graduated from Fullerton High school with honors, Fullerton Junior College, and in 1946 The University of Redlands, cum laude. At Redlands Marian met life-long friends, who enjoyed college life, USO dances and cruising with her in a 1932 rumble seat, Chevrolet coupe.After graduation, Marian took a position as a social worker with the San Bernadino Department of Public Health. During a 4th of July 1947 ramble to Big Bear Lake with her girlfriends, Marian met her future husband, Bernard (Bernie) Schemmer. Married on Christmas, 1948 by her minister father, Marian and Bernie lived in Highland Park while he completed his optometry degree.In September 1950 they moved to National City, where Bernie open an optometry practice. They moved to the family home in Bonita in 1959. Marian served as President of the National City Kiwanians, and the San Diego Optometric Society Auxiliary. In 1977, her husband of thirty years, Bernie, passed away. Marian became a school clerk at Bonita Vista High School and Bonita Vista Middle School. She worked there for 16 years and retired in 1989 to pursue her life-long dreams of travel.Being a member of Chapter EE of P.E.O. since 1965 was an important aspect of Marian's life. She served as President for three terms, along with every other officer position. Her most treasured friends were her P.E.O. sisters.Marian is survived by her four children: Steven Schemmer, Susan Dieckmann (James), Jean Loveless (Ed) and James Schemmer (Vicki). Affectionately referred to has Grandma Fuzzy Hair, she is survived by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Kaiser Permanete Hospice Donations.



