|
|
Mariann F. Mimi' Hayes February 20, 1938 - December 10, 2019 Cardiff Mariann Fusco Hayes (Mimi to her grandkids) passed away peacefully on the morning of December 10, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Victor and Carmel Fusco, Mariann grew up surrounded by an extended Italian family that included her siblings (Raymond, Barbara, Edward) and cousins (so many!). At the age of 21 she moved west to Seattle, where she raised two sons and enjoyed a successful career at the University of Washington. Exceptionally organized and detail-oriented, she worked many years as executive assistant to the university president.In 1972, she married Bernard (Ben) Hayes and the two of them began a wonderful love affair and partnership that would last until Ben's death in 2016. Mariann and Ben watched with pride as their combined family (2 children each) made their way in the world. After retiring, they moved to Scottsdale, AZ for several years before settling in San Marcos, CA. With each stop they added to their collection of great friends.Retirement provided Mariann more time to pursue her passion, gardening. She was also active in several neighborhood clubs and loved spending time with her friends.Most of all Mariann was about family. She was very close to her siblings and took joy in sharing with her children the accomplishments of all the extended family. She adored her grandchildren and enjoyed every opportunity to spend time with them. Mariann was very generous and kind.She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. She leaves behind her children and their spouses, Keith and Diane McCarty, Brian McCarty and Ingrid Beck, Peter Hayes and Faruk Sinangil, Pam and Peter Fowler, and grandchildren, Kevin McCarty, Jillian McCarty, Alexa McCarty, Sofia McCarty, Natalie Fowler, John Fowler.Memorial gifts may be made to the .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019