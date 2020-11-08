Marie Antoinette Smith
October 30, 1937 - November 4, 2020
Sandestin, FL
Marie Antoinette Smith, age 83, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Sandestin, Florida. She was born in San Francisco, California to the late Antonio Perry and Mary M. (Marques) Gomes. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Smith and one grandson, Anthony Daniel Ford. Marie and her husband owned and operator three locations of Smittys Bar in Vista, CA area. Marie grew up in a Catholic home and was loving mother and grandmother. Marie leaves her cherished memories to her loving son, Dale DeSimone; four grandchildren, Amy DeSimone, Andrew Ford (Jocelyn), Morgan Ryan DeSimone, and Travis DeSimone; seven great-grandchildren. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Emerald Coast Funeral Home in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Expressions of love and sympathy may be viewed or placed at www.emeraldcoast funeralhome.com