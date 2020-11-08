1/1
Marie Antoinette Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Antoinette Smith
October 30, 1937 - November 4, 2020
Sandestin, FL
Marie Antoinette Smith, age 83, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Sandestin, Florida. She was born in San Francisco, California to the late Antonio Perry and Mary M. (Marques) Gomes. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Smith and one grandson, Anthony Daniel Ford. Marie and her husband owned and operator three locations of Smittys Bar in Vista, CA area. Marie grew up in a Catholic home and was loving mother and grandmother. Marie leaves her cherished memories to her loving son, Dale DeSimone; four grandchildren, Amy DeSimone, Andrew Ford (Jocelyn), Morgan Ryan DeSimone, and Travis DeSimone; seven great-grandchildren. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Emerald Coast Funeral Home in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Expressions of love and sympathy may be viewed or placed at www.emeraldcoast funeralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Emerald Coast Funeral Home
161 Racetrack Rd NW
Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
8508643361
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Emerald Coast Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved