Marie Carlson
San Diego
Marie Carlson, 87, retired banker and switchboard operator, passed away August 5, 2020, in her place of residence in San Diego, California. Marie was born in Des Moines, Iowa, to Wilbert and Linda Mohr; she had two brothers Lyle and Lloyd, all are deceased. In Marie's twenties, she moved to Chicago IL, then on to Santa Monica, CA, where she met and married Duane Carlson, a Navy Veteran. They had four children together, all raised in Los Angeles: Star Doreen, April Dee, Paul Duane, and Dawn Marie, who all survive her along with her five grandchildren Erica, Paul Adam, Chelsea, Tyler, and Nikelle, and two great-grandchildren, Gionni and Giordan. Marie was a "stay at home Mom" from 1962 to 1976, divorced in 1977 and returned to the workforce raising her four children nearly and entirely herself, what a feat!! Marie loved her children and sacrificed her needs for theirs. She spent and shared as much time as possible with her children, even accompanying them on trips to Catalina, Big Bear, SD, Las Vegas, TN, and FL. Marie was the life of the party and then some; she could definitely hold her own in the social realm and belt out some lovely tunes and surprise others speaking in native German Tongue as she did.Marie was dedicated to her children, along with her love for the Los Angeles Lakers. Her children dedicated "Because You Loved Me" by Celine Dion, as it fit their relationship with her.Marie was first a devoted mother, she was a hardworking, inspirational, fun, "Classy Lady" who always told her kids to keep their heads held high, purely a beautiful human being inside and out. Marie lived a full life where she demonstrated and shared the natural attributes of her loving self, being charitable, courageous, empathetic, forgiving, selfless, never-give-up attitude with a brilliant "Light of a Heart."For approximately 12 years Marie was in a nursing home environment with arthritis throughout her entire body and the arrival of Alzheimer's. The places she resided will all say they will miss her beautiful blue eyes, smile, and the "Special Being" she simply is.Fly Free Our Loving Mother - No more pain You are Missed and Loved Now and Always!Private Family Service fo be held in 2021 Please donate in lieu of flowers https://www.alzsd.org/tribute-gifts/