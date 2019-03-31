|
Marie Fuchs January 8, 1927 - March 19, 2019 SANTEE Marie Symansky Fuchs, 92, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Grossmont Memorial Hospital, San Diego, CA.Born on January 8, 1927 in Manhattan, NY, she was the daughter of the late Adolph Symansky and Helen Witowska Symansky, and was of the Catholic Faith. She resided in the Bronx for many years before moving to San Diego. Mom loved her family and her dogs, cats and assorted pets.She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Fuchs and son, Edward J. Fuchs Jr. Her surviving daughters are, Regina Paradez of Va, Marie Normore of NY, Heidi Fuchs of San Diego, Karen D. Viera, of Panama City Beach, and Christina M. Callaway of San Diego and 13 grand and 11 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the ASPCA contact information: [email protected] or (888) 666-2279.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019