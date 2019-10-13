|
Marilyn C. Lynne' Bekkedahl April 16, 1939 - September 19, 2019 San Diego Lynne Bekkedahl of San Diego, formerly of Cambridge, Mass. passed peacefully on September 19, 2019, with her best friend and husband, Douglas at her side. Beloved daughter of the late Edward and Dorothea Nelson. Lynne was a graduate of Cambridge Latin High School and City of Cambridge Hospital School of Nursing. Upon graduation, she became an Emergency Room Nurse at the Cambridge Hospital before joining the United States Navy to serve in Taiwan, China, during the Vietnam War. She met and married her husband, Doug, a romance that lasted 52 years, while serving in Taiwan. The Navy returned them to San Diego, where Lynne retired as a Lieutenant, USNC, and she subsequently worked for NASSCO, Juvenile Hall, and Sharp Mesa Vista. After both retired, they had many wonderful trips to Hawaii, France, Italy, Japan, China, and summers in Maine. They were longtime patrons of the San Diego Opera. In addition to her husband, Douglas, a retired business man, she is survived by her older brother, Edward of The Villages, Florida; her younger sister, Thea Donato, and brother, James Nelson, both of Arlington, Mass., and many loving nieces and nephews and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St Agnes Church, Arlington, Mass. on Saturday, September 28th, preceded by a viewing at the Keefe Funeral Home. Burial was held at St. Paul's Cemetery, Arlington, with military honors. Expressions of sympathy may be made to a .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019