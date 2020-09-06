Marilyn Carol Oblinger
July 22, 1943 - August 29, 2020
Julian
Passed away Sat. Aug 29 at her home in Julian, Calif. Born at Mercy Hospital July 22, 1943. Daughter of the late Ernest and Muriel Rubino.Raised in Chula Vista, CA, she graduated from Chula Vista High School in 1961 and worked as a retail clerk for Von's Grocery Store for 35 years. She had many interests, including Dept. 56, Thai Chi, traveling, and volunteering.She is survived by her husband Lawrence Oblinger, daughters Darcie Savage and Lacie Hughes, brother Richard Racine, sister Diana Rubino, sister-in-law Margaret Lapham, nephews Cary, Michael, Nathan, Jonathan, and Mathew, niece Chrissy, grandchildren Wyatt, Winnie, Steel, Colt and Koa, great-grandchildren Waylon & Harlyn.Viewing will be Sat. Sept. 26, 2020 5-9pm, Aztlan Mortuary, 7856 La Mesa Blvd. La Mesa, Ca 92042Website: https://www.aztlanmortuary.com/obituaries/Marilyn-Oblinger/