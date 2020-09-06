1/
Marilyn Carol Oblinger
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Carol Oblinger
July 22, 1943 - August 29, 2020
Julian
Passed away Sat. Aug 29 at her home in Julian, Calif. Born at Mercy Hospital July 22, 1943. Daughter of the late Ernest and Muriel Rubino.Raised in Chula Vista, CA, she graduated from Chula Vista High School in 1961 and worked as a retail clerk for Von's Grocery Store for 35 years. She had many interests, including Dept. 56, Thai Chi, traveling, and volunteering.She is survived by her husband Lawrence Oblinger, daughters Darcie Savage and Lacie Hughes, brother Richard Racine, sister Diana Rubino, sister-in-law Margaret Lapham, nephews Cary, Michael, Nathan, Jonathan, and Mathew, niece Chrissy, grandchildren Wyatt, Winnie, Steel, Colt and Koa, great-grandchildren Waylon & Harlyn.Viewing will be Sat. Sept. 26, 2020 5-9pm, Aztlan Mortuary, 7856 La Mesa Blvd. La Mesa, Ca 92042Website: https://www.aztlanmortuary.com/obituaries/Marilyn-Oblinger/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Viewing
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Aztlan Mortuary Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Aztlan Mortuary Inc
7856 La Mesa Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
(619) 337-8100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Aztlan Mortuary Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved