Marilyn Catherine Trzos December 28, 1940 - November 26, 2019 San Diego Marilyn Catherine Trzos, age 78, of San Diego, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She was born at Cleveland City Hospital to the late Mabel Bland (Day) and John Anthony Bland on December 28, 1940.Marilyn grew up on the shore of Lake Erie in Cleveland with her sister, and her older brothers. She attended St. Coleman School, before moving to Chicago and attending High School at St. Hedwig High School then later Tooley High School. In Chicago, she met the love of her life, Robert S. Trzos whom she married in 1963. They had four children while living in Berwyn, IL, and later moved to San Diego, CA. In San Diego, she embarked on a career as a community association manager working for Property Management Associates over 20 years. She meanwhile raised her children and later as a very devoted Grandmother for her beloved grandchildren. She was devout Catholic and member of the Institute of the Heart of Jesus.Marilyn is survived by her four children, Catherine, David, William (wife Jennifer) and Joseph (wife Linda), as well as seven grandchildren, Robert, Sara, Zachary, Paul, Mary, John-Luke and Emma; her sister, Diana, three brothers, Jack, David, and Thomas, with numerous nieces and nephews.We will be holding a Vigil this Friday, November 29, from 4pm - 8pm at El Camino Memorial Funeral Home. https://www.dignitymemorial. com/funeral-homes/san-diego-ca/el-camino-memorial- sorrento-valley/9555Funeral Mass will be at Church of the Nativity on Saturday, November 30, at 12pm. http:// nativitycatholic.org/church/directions.htmThe family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to her Catholic Charities or the local San Diego chapter of the ALS Society.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 29, 2019