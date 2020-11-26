1/1
Marilyn Catherine Trzos
1940 - 2019
In memory of Marilyn Catherine Trzos.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Vigil
04:00 - 08:00 PM
El Camino Memorial – Sorrento Valley and El Camino Memorial Park
NOV
30
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Church of the Nativity
Funeral services provided by
El Camino Memorial – Sorrento Valley and El Camino Memorial Park
5600 Carroll Canyon Rd
San Diego, CA 92121
8584532121
November 27, 2019
Dear David, Cathy, Bill and Joe, We are so sadden at your Mom's passing. We are glad she is no longer suffering with that terrible disease, but we will miss her so much. Going through cancer with my own parents, I have some vague idea of what you all have been going through. I wanted you to know I/we loved our Aunt Marilyn and all of you! You all have been in our prayers and will continue to be. I wanted to come with my Dad, but he isn't feeling up for travel. God Bless you all! Love, your cousin, Loretta, Rob & Robert
Loretta Finkelston
Family
