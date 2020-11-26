Dear David, Cathy, Bill and Joe, We are so sadden at your Mom's passing. We are glad she is no longer suffering with that terrible disease, but we will miss her so much. Going through cancer with my own parents, I have some vague idea of what you all have been going through. I wanted you to know I/we loved our Aunt Marilyn and all of you! You all have been in our prayers and will continue to be. I wanted to come with my Dad, but he isn't feeling up for travel. God Bless you all! Love, your cousin, Loretta, Rob & Robert

Loretta Finkelston

Family