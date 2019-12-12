|
Marilyn Erickson December 4, 2019 San Diego Marilyn Erickson passed on December 4, 2019, age 91. She was born in Riverside, CA, the daughter of Dr. Donald Stevenson and Ethel Thomas Stevenson.She attended schools in Riverside before she entered Northern Arizona State University in Flagstaff, AZ. In Riverside, she was active in the Girl Scouts and the Congregational Church.After she received her B.S. Degree and teaching credential, she began her teaching career in San Bernardino, CA. At Richardson Junior High, she met fellow teacher, Paul Erickson.They were married in 1952 at St. John's Episcopal Church in San Bernardino. They were married for 67 years. They then moved to Tucson, AZ where they both had teaching positions. Son, Erick Edward, was born in Tucson in 1955.In 1956, Marilyn and Paul moved to San Diego to teach in the San Diego Unified School District. In 1960, Marilyn began a leave of absence from teaching so she could accompany Paul to Los Angeles where he was completing his doctorate at The University of Southern California. Son, Michael Kristian, was born in 1961.When Paul accepted a position at San Diego State University in 1963, they returned to San Diego where Marilyn returned to teach at Lewis Junior High. Later she taught at Montgomery Junior High and Serra Junior-Senior High before retiring in 1983.In schools, Marilyn taught Home Economics. She was a creative cook and baker. She enjoyed preparing for social events and dinners in her home. Her Christmas Open Houses were a special event for all their friends.After her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She and Paul traveled extensively through the fifty states and to six continents. She was active in parish activities at her church. In 2008, Marilyn and Paul moved to Fredericka Manor in Chula Vista, where they both became very involved in a variety of activities there.She is survived by her husband, Dr. Paul Erickson; her son, Erick of Camano Island, WA; son, Kris (Elise); granddaughter, Amelia of San Diego, and one brother, Donald Stevenson of San Diego.A Memorial Service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 760 First Avenue, Chula Vista at 1 pm on Dec. 14, 2019.In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Memorial Fund, St. John's Episcopal Church.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019