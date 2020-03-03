|
Marilyn Jane Brucker March 17, 1929 - December 2, 2019 El Cajon Marilyn was a loving daughter of Mary and Harold Royle, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; she died peacefully at home on December 2, 2019. Marilyn was a devoted mother to her two sons Stephen and Kevin.Marilyn dedicated many years to the Thursday Club, Children's Hospital Aux, Meals on Wheels and Edgemoore Geriatric Hospital Aux. Marilyn leaves husband Earle (deceased), sons Stephen (deceased) and Kevin, grandsons Eric and Adam, and great-grandchildren Stephen and Ellie. Marilyn will Rest In Peace with her husband Earle at Ft. Rosecrans high above the Pacific Ocean she loved so well. A small family service will be held in her honor at Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery. The family suggests donations to the Burn Institute, 8825 Aero Dr, Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92123, www.burnistitute.org.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 3, 2020