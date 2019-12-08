|
|
Marilyn Jane Newton December 25, 1926 - November 17, 2019 San Diego Marilyn Jane Bauerbach Newton went home to be with our Lord on November 17, 2019, just a few weeks shy of her 93rd birthday. She died peacefully in her home in Rancho Bernardo with family by her side. Her smile, sense of humor, and loving nature will be missed by all who loved her.Marilyn was the only child born to Francis and Helen Bauerbach on December 25, 1926, in Muscatine, Iowa. She lived there until she married the love of her life, Robert Newton, also of Muscatine, on February 13, 1949. She attended Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa, and the School of Laboratory Science at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. Throughout her life, she always kept in contact with her childhood friends, outliving many of them.After she and Robert married, they lived in Vicksburg, Mississippi, Alexandria, Virginia, Springfield, Illinois, Minneapolis, Minnesota, St. Cloud, Minnesota, and Honolulu, Hawaii, before making their final home in San Diego since 1986. Marilyn always made friends easily, mainly because she was a good friend to everyone she met. She always made others the center of her life.Whenever they moved, Marilyn quickly made a new home for her family and became active in the family's new church and a local chapter of PEO. In addition, Marilyn enjoyed entertaining family and friends, traveling, the theater, and gardening.Marilyn is survived by her husband, Robert after almost seventy-one years of marriage; daughter, Vickie Bakki and husband, Sandor of San Diego; son, Mark and wife, Ann of Buffalo, Minnesota; son, Kirk and wife, Doreen of Madison, Wisconsin; eleven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church on December 13, 2019 at 10:30 am, with interment at Miramar National Cemetery.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019