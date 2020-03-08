|
Marilyn Joyce O'Brien September 24, 1947 - January 25, 2020 San Diego On January 25, 2020, Marilyn passed away peacefully in her sleep at home. She was born and raised in San Diego and had a long, successful career in sales, including being a top producer at Corovan Moving and Storage. It was there that she met the love of her life and future husband, Owen O'Brien. After they married, they adopted a rescue dog named Riley, who became a much-loved part of their family. As members of the Country Club of Rancho Bernardo and The Crosby, they both enjoyed golfing, Padre games, the symphony, travelling and hosting parties for their many friends. They were married for many joyful years. Sadly, Owen passed away in 2014.Marilyn took a genuine interest in the life of everyone she met and had a gift for making others feel valued and cared for. Her social calendar was always full with lunches, mahjong, church activities, and get-togethers with friends. Her church was a very meaningful part of her life, and she cherished her role as a deacon to the congregation at the Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church.Marilyn generously supported many charities in San Diego. Scripps Memorial Hospital, Pro-Kids, Helen Woodward Animal Shelter, and the San Diego Symphony were among them.Marilyn touched the hearts of many people. She will be greatly missed, but we take comfort in knowing that she is reunited with her beloved husband, Owen.A Memorial Service will be held at Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church at 17010 Pomerado Rd., San Diego, 92128, on Friday, March 27, at 11am.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 8 to Mar. 22, 2020