Marilyn L. Prine November 29, 1929 - December 3, 2019 San Diego Marilyn LaVonne Landmark Prine was born November 29, 1929 in Sioux Falls, SD. She attended elementary and high school there, including business school. After graduating from Washington High in 1948, she was hired to work for the U.S. Navy Department at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. as a secretary. She married Marion Randolph Prine, Jr. on October 28, 1950. Her husband was serving in the U.S. Navy and upon his discharge following the Korean War, they moved to Miami, FL, where he went to aviation school. Marilyn worked at Pan American Grace Airlines in Miami during that time. Her husband's career as an airline pilot took them from Miami, FL, to New Jersey, to Atlanta, GA, and subsequently to San Diego, CA, in 1965. They had a running joke that every time they moved, they added a new baby to their growing family. Jerri Lee Prine Palla was born in Virginia, John Randolph in Florida, Roger Nelson in New Jersey, Helen Louise in Georgia and Julie Ann Prine Roland in California. Marilyn was very proud of her grandparents, Andrew and Martha Nelson and Alfred and Nora Landmark, who migrated from Norway and settled in South Dakota. They were humble, hard-working people who were proud to be Americans. Marilyn volunteered with the Boy Scouts as a den mother and as a costumer at San Diego Jr. Theatre and San Diego Civic Light Opera. She was a member of P.E.O., a philanthropic organization that raises money for women's scholarships. She also served her church for many years as a Sunday school teacher and board member. Her husband predeceased her in November 2015 after sixty-five years of marriage. Her children, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren survive her. Her greatest pride and joy was her family. She leaves them reluctantly with the wish that they love one another and are happy. Marilyn was interred with her husband at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, CA. A memorial reception will be held at The Prado, 1549 El Prado, on February 22 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020