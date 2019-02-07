Marilyn Lussky June 29, 1960 - February 1, 2019 San Diego Marilyn Lussky, 58, of San Diego, California, passed away from pancreatic cancer on Friday, February 1, 2019, at her home. Marilyn was born June 29, 1960, in Minneapolis, MN. She was the youngest of 4 children of Frederic and Doris Lussky. She was raised in Bloomington, MN, and attended Minneapolis Lutheran High School, Bethany Lutheran College (Mankato, MN) and Mankato State University, graduating with a B.S. in Nutrition and Chemistry and an M.S. in Nutrition.After completing an internship in Detroit, she took her first job in 1985 in Yuma, AZ, as a dietician. In 1986, she moved to San Diego and soon after started working as a dietician at Scripps La Jolla. In 1991, she went back to school to get her Nursing Degree and became an RN at Scripps in 1993, where she has worked the overnight shift as an ICU nurse since 1995. At the time of her cancer diagnosis, she was working on a degree in French.She loved ALL of her families - her immediate family and relatives, her Scripps family, her church family, her neighborhood family, her cats and most of all Jesus and they ALL loved her! To everyone she met she was always a bright and shining light! Over the years, she enjoyed working with interfaith Shelter Network and the San Diego Rescue Mission, as well as medical missions to Columbia, Venezuela and Mexico.Marilyn is survived by her parents, Frederic and Doris Lussky; sister, Barbara Lussky; brothers, Steven Lussky and Glenn Lussky; nieces, Kristin (Peter) Faugstad and their 5 children, Karyn (Michael) Lukasek and their 4 children, and nephew, Ryan (Emily) Lussky. Marilyn was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Rebecca Lussky.A special thanks to all of The Elizabeth Hospice staff and Scripps staff who cared for Marilyn.Funeral service will be held at Christian Church of Lemon Grove, 6970 San Miguel, Lemon Grove, CA on Saturday, February 9th, at 11:30 am. Lunch and visitation will follow the service.Memorials can be directed to Elizabeth Hospice, 2525 Camino del Rio S #160, San Diego, CA 92108, Scripps Health and MD Anderson Cancer Center (https:// donate.scripps.org/ giving/ scrippshealth), Christian Church of Lemon Grove or donor's choice. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary