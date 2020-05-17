Marilyn Mang Macevicz 1925 - 2020 San Diego Marilyn Macevicz, 94, of San Diego, died at peace recently at her daughter's home in Texas. She was born Marilyn Katherine Mang on Mother's Day, in Alhambra, California, the daughter of Hazel and Stephen Mang, and had a younger brother, Robert.Marilyn was a conscientious child. She attended Ramona Convent and Alhambra High School. Following her graduation from the University of Redlands, she taught for one year in Arcadia, California.With a sense of adventure, Marilyn relocated to San Diego to teach second grade at Ocean Beach Elementary School. She fell for her future husband, Clem Macevicz, and after marrying in 1951, they lived in Mission Beach. Marilyn continued to teach, and Clem started Cal-Soft Water Service. They raised their two daughters in Point Loma and later retired downtown. When Clem died in 2013, Marilyn moved to Dallas to be with her family.Grandmar (as her grandchildren called her) was an excellent bridge player, participating in several groups. She also enjoyed many friends and was active in The Thursday Club. She pursued Pilates and yoga in her later years, and quietly enjoyed crossword puzzles and books.Marilyn is survived by her two daughters, Lynn Hoaglin (Mark) and Anne Tierney (Bob), her grandchildren Mike (Libby), Patrick, Megan, and Sam and great-grandchildren Zachary and Hope.We will miss our beloved Mar but continue to be inspired by her kindness, grace, and devotion to family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store