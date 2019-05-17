Resources More Obituaries for Marilyn Owen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marilyn Mercer Owen

Obituary Condolences Flowers Marilyn Mercer Owen October 21, 1931 - April 26, 2019 Encinitas, CA Marilyn Mercer Owen left us to be with the Lord and Savior in Encinitas, CA on 26 April 2019, following a short illness.She was an only daughter of Clarence and Mildred Mercer, and is preceded in death by both parents, brothers, Bill and Bob Mercer, and her husband and love of her life, John "Jack" Owen.Born in Steubenville, OH, she migrated with her family to El Paso, TX, then to Phoenix, AZ. After graduating from Phoenix Union High School, she attended Arizona State University where she graduated with a BS degree in Home Economics, was in the Alpha Delta Pi sorority and met her first Husband, Maurice LeBas (deceased), the father of her two children, Marcel and Walter LeBas.Marilyn and Jack were married in January 1980 in Costa Mesa, CA, after seven years of courtship. In Newport Beach yachting circles they continued their love of boating, particularly sailing, and owned a sailboat they frequented Catalina Island with on weekends. They were both loved and highly regarded among the sailing community who they counted as friends, and long-term members of South Shore Yacht Club.Marilyn was also a Charter Member of the North Coast Assistance League. This organization helps, primarily children, provide a positive starting point to academic success in the communities of Carlsbad, Oceanside and Vista.Marcel and Jill LeBas have her grandchildren Grace and Anna. Walter has her grandchildren Michelle and Marc by his former wife, Jo.Jack brought to the blended family a son, Lloyd Owen, and two daughters; daughter, Sally McKenzie with her husband, Stuart with grandchildren, Janelle, Cara, Andrew, and Ian and daughter Pamela Hunter with her husband, Jefferson with grandchildren, Margaret, Rebecca, and Andrew.Following retirement of Jack from Lockheed as a Sr. Mechanical Engineer Lead and Marilyn as a Supervisor with the Orange County Welfare Department, they moved from Costa Mesa, CA to Vista, CA where they first resided for 16 years, then a stop in Carlsbad for one year while home searching, then to Lake San Marcos, CA for the past 15 years.While residing in San Diego County, Marilyn and Jack were avid bridge players, attending or hosting bridge club gatherings 2-3 days a week. Throughout their time together they also enjoyed over 30 cruises and saw the world like few people have the opportunity to enjoy.Marilyn's ashes will be joined with Jack's in the Pacific Ocean off the California coast. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries