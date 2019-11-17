Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
5:30 PM
Temple Beth Israel
9001 Towne Centre Dr
San Diego, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Johns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Refsin Johns


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Refsin Johns Obituary
Marilyn Refsin Johns October 19, 1931 - October 28, 2019 San Diego, CA Marilyn Johns passed away unexpectedly at her Pacific Regent home Monday evening, Oct. 28 with her life partner of 15 years Peter Stovin by her side. Marilyn was the oldest of two children of Marvin and Rebekah Barkan Refsin of Philadelpia, PA. Her younger sister Barbara "Bobbie" Refsin Wiesen died January 23, 2017. Besides Peter Stovin, she is survived by her three sons: Eric "Ric" Johns and his wife Mina of Annapolis, MD, and their son Aaron; Steve Johns and his wife Susan of Encinitas, CA, and Steve's children Rachel Godwin, Michael Johns, and Sasha Johns; and Curtis Johns of Boulder, CO. There will be a celebration of her life at Temple Beth Israel, 9001 Towne Centre Dr., San Diego, CA 92122 at 5:30pm, Saturday, November 23. All are welcome.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -