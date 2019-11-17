|
Marilyn Refsin Johns October 19, 1931 - October 28, 2019 San Diego, CA Marilyn Johns passed away unexpectedly at her Pacific Regent home Monday evening, Oct. 28 with her life partner of 15 years Peter Stovin by her side. Marilyn was the oldest of two children of Marvin and Rebekah Barkan Refsin of Philadelpia, PA. Her younger sister Barbara "Bobbie" Refsin Wiesen died January 23, 2017. Besides Peter Stovin, she is survived by her three sons: Eric "Ric" Johns and his wife Mina of Annapolis, MD, and their son Aaron; Steve Johns and his wife Susan of Encinitas, CA, and Steve's children Rachel Godwin, Michael Johns, and Sasha Johns; and Curtis Johns of Boulder, CO. There will be a celebration of her life at Temple Beth Israel, 9001 Towne Centre Dr., San Diego, CA 92122 at 5:30pm, Saturday, November 23. All are welcome.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019