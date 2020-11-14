From Marilyn's memorial service:

Marilyn Refsin Johns

October 19, 1931 October 28, 2019

Marilyn Johns passed away unexpectedly at her Pacific Regent home Monday evening Oct. 28 with her life partner of 15 years Peter Stovin by her side. She had been doggedly battling an increasing number of health issues but had been determined to make one more cruise to Hawaii this December.

Marilyn was the oldest of two children of Marvin and Rebekah Barkan Refsin of Philadelpia, PA. Her father was an electrical engineer with the Philadelphia shipyard and owned a gas station. Marilyn would at times run the gas station during afternoons before her father came home. She graduated from West Philadelphia High School and attended Temple University. Ever the joiner, Marilyns group of high school friends remained close all their lives. Her younger sister Barbara Bobbie Refsin Wiesen died Jan 23, 2017.

Marilyn met her future husband through a sorority sister at the 1950 Army Navy game in Philadelphia. She married Ens. Forrest Woody Johns upon his graduation from the Naval Academy in June 1951, and commenced a long Navy wife career that would take her to Newport, Yorktown, Panama City, Chicago, San Diego, Norfolk, Caracas Venezuela, Charleston, Arlington, and finally back to San Diego. She learned Spanish before going to Venezuela for a 3-year tour of duty around the Bay of Pigs time. While there she taught English and 7th/8th grade math to Venezuelan students. Later, when Woody had command of USS Rowan DD-782 Marilyn as the Captain's wife became the shepherdess for all the junior officer wives during multiple Vietnam deployments.

Woody and Marilyn ended their marriage in 1977, and Marilyn struck out on a new chapter of her life. Initially she worked for the IRS as a volunteer helping military members do their tax returns but was soon hired to help by phone. She enjoyed her time counseling, but when she was asked to go into collections, she started looking elsewhere.

She soon heard about a job opening at Fleet ASW Training Center Pt. Loma as international student coordinator. When asked about her work experience she laid out her volunteer positions over the years and won the job. As the International Military Student Officer, she became the Jewish mother to all her students. Dressed in her suit, she became in effect their commanding officer for their time in training. Her job consisted of showing foreign students the American way of life and looking after their needs. She reported directly to the CO ASW base and the CO Military Security Assistance Training Program in Pensacola, FL. The job involved taking her students on cultural field trips all over the city, county and state, as well as to Hoover Dam and Las Vegas. Many of her students have gone on to become flag officers in the German, Egyptian, Greek, and other navies, but they all remember the Jewish lady in San Diego. When she noticed one of her Muslim students losing weight she wanted to know if he was ok? He explained he was having trouble finding food that was halal, the Muslim equivalence of Jewish kosher. She made sure he found food he could eat! In 1999 she was named IMSO of the Year for all services. She loved her job and her students so much she never thought of it as work.

Upon her retirement, she became the ultimate traveler, and actually filled her recent passport before its renewal date, visiting many places in her lifetime, including Venezuela, Russia, China, Hong Kong, Alaska, the Mexican Riviera, the Caribbean, Iceland, Montreal, Boston, London, St. Petersburg, Amsterdam, Rome, Odessa, Kiev, Barcelona, Vietnam, and South America from Rio to Santiago. She was an explorer insatiable for knowledge. She was constantly reading papers and actually remembered what she read. She took courses at community college (she is fondly remembered as Carrots the Clown, her name after graduation from Clown College at SDSU) and attended several Elder Hostels. Many of those travels were with her debonair male friends, San Diego actor Hal Chidnoff, and after his passing, San Diego newscaster the late Jonathan Dunn-Rankin.

Always reticent to talk about herself, she still was involved in many volunteer and charitable activities and organizations, including Freedom Foundation of Valley Forge, Oceanids, Soroptimists, Womens Business & Professional Alliance of UJF, St. Germaine Auxiliary, Citizens Diplomacy Council of San Diego, English Speaking Union, Social Service League of La Jolla, International Visitors Council, World Affairs Council, UCSD Theatre, Cygnet Theatre, Gaslamp Quarter Theatre, Old Globe Theatres Globe Guilders, Sister Cities Program, Temple Beth Israel, USCD Hospital Womens Auxiliary. She loved live theatre, and charity gala's, and always had something special to wear to them that she might have brought from her travels.

Marilyn met Peter Stovin in April 2004, 6 weeks after his wife of 46 years Eileen had died. Marilyn had known and worked with Eileen at Temple Beth Israel but did not know she had died. She asked Peter Hows Eileen?, and on that their future relationship was cemented. A combination of Pied Piper and Auntie Mame, she opened life up for Peter in so many ways.

Besides Peter Stovin, she is survived by her three sons: Eric Ric Johns and his wife Mina of Annapolis, MD, and their son Aaron; Steve Johns and his wife Susan of Encinitas, CA and Steves children Rachel Godwin, Michael Johns, and Sasha Johns; and Curtis Johns of Boulder, CO.



William Purves

Friend