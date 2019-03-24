Resources More Obituaries for Marilyn Lester-Pavel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marilyn Ruth Lester-Pavel

Obituary Condolences Flowers Marilyn Ruth Lester-Pavel August 8, 1924 - March 15, 2019 San Diego Marilyn Ruth Lester-Pavel peacefully passed away at home on March 15th surrounded by her family and husband, Frank Pavel, Sr.Marilyn was born in Stanford, Montana to Margaret and Frank Lester, predeceased by her parents and her older sister, Marjorie Lester-Christopher. Marilyn attended the University of Idaho majoring in Home Economics. She was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority through and through, still active in the alumni up until her passing. She taught home economics.She married Dr. Frank Pavel, her Lewiston High School sweetheart, at St. Stanislaus Church in Lewiston, Idaho in 1947. They started their family in Rochester, Minnesota while Frank was a resident at the Mayo Clinic, moving to San Diego in 1955 where he joined Dr. Orland Bullard's prominent Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery practice in Bankers Hill. The Pavel family grew to six children by 1963 while living in Point Loma. Throughout the years, Marilyn's adventurous spirit took her traveling around the globe with friends and family to over 60 countries. She authored "Emergency Exit", a travel wardrobe planner in 1987. Always well dressed, she was a model in her later years at "Monkey Business" at the La Valencia Hotel. She often was designing and creating her own look as a master seamstress.At 63 years of age she received her Master's in Fine Arts. Marilyn was a competitive ballroom dancer and famous for her innovative parties. She was an active floral designer in "Art Alive" at the San Diego Museum of Art for 38 years (posthumously she will have a design this year as well).Marilyn is survived by her six children: Margaret Paloma Pavel, PhD (Richard Page), Dr. Frank Pavel, Jr. (Madeleine), Katherine Suzanne Schlesinger (Michael), Richard John Pavel, Kimberly Ann Pavel (Richard Harrison), Anne Marilyn Schultz (Jeffrey,) along with her dear husband of 70+ years, thirteen grandchildren and one great-grandson. A Catholic Mass will be said on Thursday, April 11th, at St. Agnes Church, 1140 Evergreen St. at 10:30 AM in Point Loma. Friends and family will gather to celebrate Marilyn's life following the Mass at the Thursday Club, 1223 Santa Barbara St. in Point Loma. Her amazing spirit will always be with us, especially when howling at the moon. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries