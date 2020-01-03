|
Marilyn Sellers December 10, 1930 - December 29, 2019 San Diego Marilyn passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019, at age 89, in San Diego, after living with Alzheimer's.She was born in Boston, MA, to Harriet and Michael Addison. She left Boston at 18 with her sister, Evelyn, and mother to join her brothers, Mike and Paul in California. She had lost a sister, Carolyn, and her father earlier.Marilyn met Ray Sellers, her husband, in San Diego while he was in the navy stationed at NTC. On a fast trip back to Louisiana to meet his family, they got married in Ray's mother's living room on January 5, 1956. Marilyn and Ray loved to travel in their motorhome throughout the United States and Canada. Ray passed on December 1, 1995.Marilyn was a 70+ year resident and business owner in San Diego. They owned Kettner Radiator Shop and Puss n' Boots beer bar on Kettner Blvd. Marilyn's greatest joy was being a grandmother!Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Kimbra Sellers; son-in-law, Brian Sampson; son, Ron Sellers; daughter-in-law, Patricia Sellers, and two granddaughters, Savannah Sellers and Rilee Sellers. Services will be Saturday, January 4, at 2:00 pm at El Camino Memorial Park, 5600 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92121, 858-453-2121. If you'd like to donate in her memory: Alzheimer's San Diego alzsd.org or 858-492-4420.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 3, 2020