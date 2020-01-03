San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
El Camino Memorial – Sorrento Valley and El Camino Memorial Park
5600 Carroll Canyon Rd
San Diego, CA 92121
(858) 453-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Sellers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Sellers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Sellers Obituary
Marilyn Sellers December 10, 1930 - December 29, 2019 San Diego Marilyn passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019, at age 89, in San Diego, after living with Alzheimer's.She was born in Boston, MA, to Harriet and Michael Addison. She left Boston at 18 with her sister, Evelyn, and mother to join her brothers, Mike and Paul in California. She had lost a sister, Carolyn, and her father earlier.Marilyn met Ray Sellers, her husband, in San Diego while he was in the navy stationed at NTC. On a fast trip back to Louisiana to meet his family, they got married in Ray's mother's living room on January 5, 1956. Marilyn and Ray loved to travel in their motorhome throughout the United States and Canada. Ray passed on December 1, 1995.Marilyn was a 70+ year resident and business owner in San Diego. They owned Kettner Radiator Shop and Puss n' Boots beer bar on Kettner Blvd. Marilyn's greatest joy was being a grandmother!Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Kimbra Sellers; son-in-law, Brian Sampson; son, Ron Sellers; daughter-in-law, Patricia Sellers, and two granddaughters, Savannah Sellers and Rilee Sellers. Services will be Saturday, January 4, at 2:00 pm at El Camino Memorial Park, 5600 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92121, 858-453-2121. If you'd like to donate in her memory: Alzheimer's San Diego alzsd.org or 858-492-4420.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of El Camino Memorial – Sorrento Valley and El Camino Memorial Park
Download Now