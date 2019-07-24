Marilyn Summers Wojdak October 14, 1938 - July 18, 2019 El Cajon Marilyn Summers Wojdak passed away peacefully at her home in El Cajon, California, on July 18, 2019. Born in San Diego to Bill and Eva Summers, Marilyn spent many happy years enjoying the outdoors sailing, motor-homing, even riding motorcycles. She was happiest spending summers camping, fishing and visiting with old friends and family in the Sierras. It was obvious to anyone visiting her home that she loved gardening and had a gift for it, earning recognition as a Sage and Songbirds Sanctuary. She was also a member of the East County Rose Society, winning numerous awards for her arrangements. Throughout her life Marilyn had a special place in her heart for her pet dogs and cats, her many friends, and most of all her family. Marilyn was predeceased by her parents, daughter Diane, and stepson Danny Wojdak. She is survived by her husband Ed Wojdak, and her daughter Debbie Wineteer (husband Dale), granddaughters Chelsea, Erica Flahan (Mark), Brittany, Bri, Summer, and grandson Kyle. She adored her great-grandson Jeremy Flahan. She is also survived by her brother Gary Summers (Elena) and nieces Carmen and Monica Summers, stepchildren John Wojdak (Cheryl), Christine Weldy (John) and their children and grandchildren. Viewing Friday, July 26th, 4-8 pm, at Featheringill Mortuary, 6322 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego. Memorial service Saturday, July 27th, 2pm, at Lakeside Christian Church, 13739 El Monte Road. Reception to follow. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 24, 2019