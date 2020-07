We knew Marilyn as a sassy biker chick who knew how to have fun and how to make friends wherever she went and in whatever aspect of her many layered life she found herself. Whether she was rubbing elbows with members of the Harley-Owners Group at El Cajon Harley-Davidson or taking her car in for service at Kearny Mesa Hyundai-Subaru, or even sharing her most recent roses with her associates at the East County Rose Society, Marilyn could hold her own in conversations and in sharing and offering support in good times and trying times. We will always remember our good friend Marilyn and our hearts go out to her family.

Bart & Wendell Perry