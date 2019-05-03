Mario Joseph Ghio April 1, 1954 - April 29, 2019 San Diego On Monday, April 29, 2019, Mario Joseph Ghio, loving husband and father, passed away at age 65 due to complications from Lewy body dementia and Parkinson's disease. Born April 1, 1954, Mario was a lifelong resident of San Diego. While at Saint Augustine High School, he excelled at football and continued on to play college ball at Mira Costa College and Southern Methodist. Mario was known as a man of all trades. He worked as a commercial fisherman, charcoal salesman, and a bar bouncer before working for many years as a business owner and trusted insurance agent. Some of his many hobbies included hiking, hunting, skiing, and scuba diving. He was a true outdoorsman and a skilled fisherman. He was with the love of his life, Nancy Ghio, for 24 years. Mario was a man of hard work, kindness, faith, and family. His wife and children meant everything to him. His legacy lives on through his children, Paul Ghio and Katie Ryan, Andrea and Blake Trimble, Ken Ghio, Dominic and Abigail Calo, Anthony Calo and Angel Rodriguez, Gina and Miguel Flores, and Mary Calo, and his grandchildren, Aiden and Everett Calo. His memory will never be forgotten and those that were lucky enough to know him will cherish the time they were able to spend with this incredible man. A Rosary Service and viewing will be held on Friday, May 10 at the Church of the Nativity in Rancho Santa Fe from 5-7pm. A funeral service will be held at 10am on Saturday, May 11 at the same location. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you might consider making a tribute donation in Mario's name to . Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from May 3 to May 6, 2019