1/1
Mario Juardo Alvarado
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mario's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mario Juardo Alvarado San Diego Mario served in the army and graduated from CSUN and SDSU. As a drug and alcohol counselor, his life experience and street smarts made him exceptionally relatable. Mario was known for his sense of humor, often making himself laugh so hard that he would struggle to get out the punch line while gasping for air. His complete and unconditional love for his daughters Marisol and Melina was always evident. His grit, silliness and relentless pursuit of fun will be missed. December 6, 1939 - July 28, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved