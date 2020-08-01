Mario Juardo Alvarado San Diego Mario served in the army and graduated from CSUN and SDSU. As a drug and alcohol counselor, his life experience and street smarts made him exceptionally relatable. Mario was known for his sense of humor, often making himself laugh so hard that he would struggle to get out the punch line while gasping for air. His complete and unconditional love for his daughters Marisol and Melina was always evident. His grit, silliness and relentless pursuit of fun will be missed. December 6, 1939 - July 28, 2020



