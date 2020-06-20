Mario Ramon Llanos August 29, 1930 - June 17, 2020 San Diego Mario Ramon Llanos was born to Guadalupe Rodriguez and Ramon Llanos. He had two sisters and one brother. He was born in Calexico, California on August 29, 1930. He married Lucila Cortez on June 1951. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, and he raised four daughters and one son.Mario loved playing basketball on an all-state Baja California team in Mexicali from 1948-1950. They were the team to beat. From February 1951 to February 1953, he was in active duty in the U. S. Army, stationed in South Korea. He ended his service as a Corporal. He worked many jobs, with the bulk of his years working in the U. S. Postal Service, retiring in 1990 as superintendent of postal operations. While working full time, plus having part time jobs, he also went to college, receiving an AA in accounting in 1981. Even after retirement, he enjoyed working part time jobs, including preparing income taxes, proctoring tests at the SDSU extension and selling Mexican car insurance. He contributed more than 40 years of community service, resulting in a street being named after him in Calexico. He was a Pop Warner coach for 2 years, Little league coach for 8 years, educational foundation board member for 5 years, library board trustee for 8 years, recreation commission, planning commission and economic development commission.He enjoyed traveling to Europe twice through nine countries and to the East Coast touring seven major cities. His favorite destination was Ensenada, where he visited his cousins frequently. He was extremely social and loved dancing. He enjoyed sports of all kinds and attended several Aztec games in his last couple of years.He is survived by daughters, Myrna, Marisa (Pat), Carol (Michael), Herminia (Steve); son, Mario Jr. (Betty); grandchildren, Mario III, Olivia (Andrew), Michelle, Alyssa, Erica, Christine; great-grandsons, Connor and Kyle and his sister, Maria Elena Loya.Mario (Tata) was our rock and he will be dearly missed by all. His is now with his beloved, Lucila Llanos, celebrating their 69th year anniversary next week.A private honors Veteran ceremony will be held for him in the near future at the Miramar National Cemetery.



