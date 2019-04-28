Resources More Obituaries for Marion Benirschke Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marion Elizabeth Benirschke

Obituary Condolences Flowers Marion Elizabeth Benirschke April 22, 1927 - April 16, 2019 La Jolla Marion Elizabeth Benirschke, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019, in her apartment at Casa de Maana, just shy of her 92nd birthday. Six months earlier, she had lost her husband of 66 years, Kurt Benirschke. Overcome with sorrow, she openly expressed her desire to join him soon, and finally got her wish. Marion was born in New York City, on April 22, 1927, to German parents. Her father, Max Waldhausen, an engineer, had been sent to Manhattan, as General Representative of the Siemens Corporation for North America, in 1926, where he arrived with his new bride, Agnes Stettner. They settled in West Englewood, New Jersey, and immediately started a family. Marion was their first child, followed by brother, John, two years later. The family would make frequent visits to Germany, due to their father's work for Siemens, but the kids went to school in New Jersey and made many friends in their neighborhood. Then in January 1940, shortly after Germany's attack on Poland and the start of World War II, Max Waldhausen was called back to Germany, and the Siemens NY office was closed in 1941.Both Marion and her brother longed to return to the U.S., which had been their childhood home for over 10 years; and, indeed, shortly after the war, Marion returned to New Jersey and enrolled in nursing school at Holy Name Medical Center School of Nursing in Teaneck and graduated as a registered nurse in 1950. While working at Holy Name Medical Center, she met a young, energetic intern, who also happened to speak German, Kurt Benirschke. They developed a deep friendship and ultimately married, moved to Boston, and started a family. Marion devoted herself to the home front while Kurt traveled the world, establishing himself as a preeminent placental pathologist and animal conservationist. His career took the family from Boston, MA to Hanover, NH, and ultimately to San Diego, CA, in 1970, where he and Marion remained. Throughout this time, Marion was the stabilizing force of the family and took great pride in her children. Steve, the oldest, went on to become one of the country's leading foot and ankle orthopedic surgeons now practicing in Seattle. Rolf, spent ten years as the placekicker for the San Diego Chargers and became a local hero for both his kicking prowess and philanthropy. Ingrid had a successful career in science publishing in New York, and now works at UCSD. Once the kids were grown, Marion delved into her personal interests, including handwriting analysis, Japanese art, European history, and books of all genres. She was also an avid walker and regularly walked throughout the neighborhood while listening to her favorite news programs via headphones. Marion would also gather once a month with a group of women friends, mostly wives of pathology professors at UCSD, affectionately referred to as the "Pathological Wives Club." Marion will be fondly remembered for her kindness, her warmth, her loyalty, and her exquisite taste and precision in whatever she pursued. She is survived by her children and their spouses; Stephen and Bethy, Rolf and Mary, Ingrid and Gordon; and her grandchildren; Leila, Kurt, Kristina, Erik, Kari, Timmy and Ryan. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries