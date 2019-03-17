Marion Hollins August 10, 1927 - March 8, 2019 Escondido Marion Hollins, a very special human being, peacefully passed away on March 8th at the age of 91. Marion spent her entire life extending to others her help, love and friendship. She was a true people person. Marion's long and exemplary professional career as an educator was spent almost entirely in Escondido, California. Marion taught as a Primary grades teacher and also served special needs students as both a Reading Specialist and Special Educator. Her students loved her and many parents did everything possible to request that their children be placed in her classroom.Marion and her husband Sid both retired from their careers in education in 1986. Sid's entrance into local politics immediately followed and opened up new avenues of interest and service for Marion. She spent the next thirteen years working and providing invaluable assistance to her husband Sid as he served on various local governmental boards. Marion served as official "First Lady" of Escondido from 1994-98 during Sid's tenure as Mayor. Looking back over time, the record clearly shows that Marion made a lasting impression on her students, her friends, her family, and her community.Marion's life soon transitioned to one of travel and adventure as she and Sid began to explore the world as they traveled to over 35 different countries.Marion will be missed by all who have come to know her. Anyone who was privileged to be part of her world was truly blessed.Marion, you will always remain my everything. My world continues to be full of wonderful memories of you, yet is forever changed by your passing. Your loving husband and best friend, Sid. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary