Maritz Marty' Sutton October 20, 1946 - September 11, 2019 San Diego Marty, 72, passed away peacefully on September 11. Born in Anthony, Kansas, on October 20, 1946 to Bonnable and Maritz. In 1987, he moved to San Diego; in 1988, he married Elizabeth "Pepper" (Mundell). Known for his kindness and generosity. He is survived by wife Pepper, sisters Bonnalea and Belva, and numerous nephews and nieces.A memorial service will be held at Mission Hills United Church of Christ, 4070 Jackdaw St., San Diego, on September 29, at 2:00 pm. Hawaiian attire encouraged.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019