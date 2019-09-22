Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maritz Sutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maritz Sutton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maritz Sutton Obituary
Maritz Marty' Sutton October 20, 1946 - September 11, 2019 San Diego Marty, 72, passed away peacefully on September 11. Born in Anthony, Kansas, on October 20, 1946 to Bonnable and Maritz. In 1987, he moved to San Diego; in 1988, he married Elizabeth "Pepper" (Mundell). Known for his kindness and generosity. He is survived by wife Pepper, sisters Bonnalea and Belva, and numerous nephews and nieces.A memorial service will be held at Mission Hills United Church of Christ, 4070 Jackdaw St., San Diego, on September 29, at 2:00 pm. Hawaiian attire encouraged.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maritz's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.