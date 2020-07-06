Marjorie C. Margie' Bichowsky April 16, 1925 - June 7, 2020 La Mesa Marjorie (Margie) Bichowsky passed away peacefully at the San Diego home of her daughter, Julie, on June 7. She was born in Hollywood, CA.On August 10, 1946, Margie married Bob Bichowsky and they lived in Temple City, CA. where their first daughter, Julie, was born in 1951 and daughter, Carolyn, was born in 1954. In 1963 the family moved to La Mesa where they joined La Mesa Methodist Church and made life-long friends.Margie always kept active through church work, PTA, Brownies, Bridge groups, Grossmont Hospital Auxiliary and La Mesa Beautiful. She joined Foothills Republican Women's Club and served in many offices including legislation chairwoman, a role she currently held. Margie and Bob were married for 62 years until her beloved husband's death in 2009. Margie proudly "re-invented" herself by joining groups at First United Methodist Church of San Diego. She and Roy Krava started dating in 2012 after knowing each other from church. Margie is survived by her daughters Julie Carlson and husband Don of San Diego and Carolyn Wood of Carlsbad; two grandchildren: Joelle Schwartz and husband Barry and Kristin Carlson; two great-grandchildren: Maddie and Logan; and nieces Donna Wilmot and husband Pete and Diana Hershberger.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store