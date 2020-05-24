Marjorie C. Houck 1932 - 2020 SAN DIEGO Marjorie C. (Thompson) Houck (LCDR USN Retired) passed away peacefully on May 8th after a brief illness. Born in 1932, she grew up in Wollaston, MA. She had a long and distinguished career as a charge nurse in the United States Navy earning the Vietnam Service Medal Award (w/ 2 bronze stars), Humanitarian Service Medal, and Navy Unit Commendation. She retired in 1984, at her final duty station, Naval Hospital San Diego.Her husband, George W. "Bill" Houck, Sr. (Colonel USMC Retired), predeceased her in 2017. Family members who predeceased her were her parents, Rodger and Aletha Thompson, her sister, Marie Graham and nephew, Richard Graham, all of Wollaston, MA, and a stepdaughter, Cynthia Crockett of Boise Idaho. Survivors include: A nephew, Joseph Graham of Wollaston, MA, and a stepson of San Diego.Bill and Marge spent a wonderful life together filled with laughter, love, family and travel.A memorial service with full military honors will be held at Miramar National Cemetery when the cemetery opens again to services. She and her husband will be buried side by side. Donations in her memory may be made to her favorite charity, the Disabled American Veterans (dav.org). A special thank you to her neighbors and friends who were generously supportive to her in her final months and days.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 24, 2020.