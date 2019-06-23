Marjorie Lois Neill November 6, 1922 - May 26, 2019 San Diego Marjorie was born in Lincoln, Nebraska in 1922. She moved to Omaha for her school years, then on to Aurora, IL.Her father, Stark Tracy, was superintendent with Burlington Railroad in Chicago. Her mother, Estella, was an accomplished seamstress.Marjorie was a secretary also at Burlington Railroad for Thomas H. Neill. She and Tom fell in love and were married in 1941.Her daughter, Kathie, and son, Thomas, were born in Aurora, IL. They all moved to San Diego in 1953 and later had another daughter, Tracee.Marjorie loved playing the organ, bridge games, cooking, and traveling around the world. They attended All Souls Episcopal church in Point Loma near their home.Marjorie was a member of several women's clubs including the Sharp Children's Hospital for 45 years and Scripps Mercy Hospital where she helped patients for 20 years. She held the record for longest member of Point Loma Silvergate Unit.She is survived by her adult children, 7 grandsons, Terry, Gary, Dennis, Darrin, Benjamin, Mario, and Giovanni; plus great-grandchildren, Liam, Kingston, Mario, Morgan, Brooklyn, and Ruby.Her beloved husband, Thomas, died in 1995. Marjorie quietly passed away at age 96 with her family around her.A loving memorial to Marjorie was shared by her friends and family on June 15. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary