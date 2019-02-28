Resources More Obituaries for Marjorie Love Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marjorie Love

Obituary Condolences Flowers Marjorie Love February 17, 1937 - February 22, 2019 SAN DIEGO Friday Morning, February 22, 2019, marked the passing of Marjorie Love, aged 82. She ended her battle with the impacts of several strokes as well as a number of other health complications. A resident of La Mesa for over 24 years, she eventually moved to Santa Martha's Residential Care of U.C. There, she received excellent care for her remaining six months of life. She is survived by her children as well as her brother and sister.Marjorie Love was born Marjorie Mitchell, February 17, 1937 in Manchester England. She was born an hour ahead of her twin sister, Beryl. Her parents were Fred and Minnie Mitchell, and she had one older brother, Gordon. In this family environment, her parents provided her the opportunity to learn the piano. She played her entire life. Her father owned a small grocery store around the corner from the cathedral. They often spent parts of their summers in Abasoche, Wales. She became a midwife at 18. Marjorie often fondly recounted these memories.She came to the United States in 1961 through a nursing program and worked in New York. Later, she worked at San Diego's Mercy hospital, where she met her future husband Perry Love around 1965. They spent two years on the island of Guam before getting married there. They spent five months honeymooning in Europe and visiting with her family.In June, 1968, she had her first child, Amanda. Three years later she had her second child, Travis. She often took them to the beach, where they enjoyed their afternoons before she worked evening shifts at her private duty job. The marriage dissolved when Perry left in 1983.In her later years she did clerical work for Kaiser Home Health Care. She and Beryl took many trips, including to Australia and Figi as well as Mexico.Marjorie was a kind, selfless person, devoting time, energy, and love to those close to her, especially her children. They recall her holiday parties for the neighborhood children as well as her efforts for birthdays. She generously contributed to animal causes and a number of other charities. Until only very recently, she was an avid reader and enjoyed television. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries