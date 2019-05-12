Marjorie Medina Amptman February 1, 1928 - April 26, 2019 San Diego Marjorie Medina Amptman died peacefully on April 26th, 2019, in San Diego, CA. Marge, as her friends called her, grew up in the Portuguese community of Point Loma. In 1941, she was rainha (queen) and her father was president of the Festa do Espirito Santo. After graduating from Point Loma High School and attending business classes at San Diego State University, she worked as a legal secretary for over 20 years. Marge was a member of the Portuguese American Social and Civic Club for many years and served as its secretary. In addition, she was an avid photographer and engraver, enjoyed travelling with her late husband, had a love of cocker spaniels, and was an avid sports fan who loved attending games of San Diego teams. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Richard T., her parents Mary (Monise) and Manuel Machado Medina, and her brother, Harold Medina. A memorial service will be held Friday, May 24th, at 10 am at Saint Agnes Catholic Church (Point Loma), 1140 Evergreen Street, San Diego, CA 92106. In Marge's memory, contributions can be made to the Portuguese American Social and Civic Club, P.O. Box 6457, San Diego, CA 92106. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 12, 2019