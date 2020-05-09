Marjorie Medina Amptman
1928 - 2019
In memory of Marjorie Medina Amptman.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
24
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Saint Agnes Catholic Church (Point Loma)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 25, 2019
Marge (Marjorie) was a wonderful lady and a True Blue friend. Highly intelligent (as are most of her Medina line), brave, diligent, and blessed with a tremendous heart. I will miss her more than I can say. R.I.P. my friend.
May 22, 2019
I will cherish our memories together Marge. thank you for always treating me like a daughter and looking out over me and my family. I hope you are finally home will everyone you were missing.
Donna Calhoun
