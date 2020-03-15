|
Marjorie Skinner November 5, 1910 - March 8, 2020 San Diego Margie, as she was known by family and friends, was born in her Grandmother's hotel in downtown San Diego on November 5, 1910. Margie grew up in the family home at the farthest eastern edge of the City, which at that time was 47th and El Cajon Blvd. She lived there with her mother Amy and father Clifford C. "CC" Grapes, her younger brother Chet and younger sister Jessie. Margie's Dad had a carpet cleaning, repair, and installation business on the same block as their house.Marge enjoyed going on drives and camping trips with the family in CC's Model A and the old Dodge truck to their favorite vacation spot, Yosemite. The Salt Water Plunge (Natatorium) in San Diego, was a regular family outing back then as well. Marge's doctor at the time voiced his opinion that he did not want her to play sports because he felt her heart was not strong enough. Interesting since she lived to 109 years old. Marge graduated from San Diego High School in 1928. She married Hewitt Ira Skinner in 1939. They started "H.I. Skinner Tire" around 1939, first in San Diego and Lemon Grove and then in Chula Vista. For approximately 40 years, Ira ran the tire retreading business, and Marge was the bookkeeper. They were married for 62 years before Ira passed away at 87 in 2001. They had two children, Margary Ann (deceased) and John Hewitt, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. In her younger years, Marge volunteered at Oak Park Elementary School and at the City of Chula Vista Public Health Department. She was an avid seamstress and was always making dresses and costumes for her grandchildren. For many years she participated in many bowling leagues in Chula Vista. She took joy in attending her Grandkids sporting events and other special school gatherings. Marge lived most of her life in San Diego, and Chula Vista, however, spent a period of time in Watsonville and a few years in Borrego Springs, CA. She and Ira and the kids loved to vacation in Yosemite and had a vacation trailer in Baja, California. Ira and Marge loved traveling later in life in their various motorhomes to British Columbia, other parts of Canada, and all around the United States. Marge was always very even-tempered and very humble about living so long. She said she had no real secrets as to how she managed it, but family tends to believe that her routine of walking every day definitely made a difference. A small Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Sharp Hospice Care.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020