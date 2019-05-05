Marjory Irene Megginson Thorn March 31, 1924 - April 10, 2019 Ahwahnee Marjory Irene (Megginson) Thorn passed away from natural causes in Ahwahnee, California at the age of 95. Marjory was born in Whittier, California on March 31, 1924. Her parents were Charles Edward Megginson and Dorothy Eleanor (Helliwell) Megginson. Marjory was born with a gifted level of intelligence in academia, especially in the fields of mathematics and the sciences. As a child, Marjory grew up in Lake City, Washington, graduating at the age of 16 from Lincoln High School as the Valedictorian of her class. During the 1940's, Marjory and her brother, Richard, along with her parents, relocated from Washington State to San Diego, California. During World War II, Marjory worked as a welder for Consolidated Aircraft Corporation, and her brother joined the Navy and fought in 7 major sea battles including Midway. Marjory met her future husband, Herman Ross Thorn, at a USO dance in San Diego. They married in 1945 and had two children, Andrew and Rebecca. In 1949, Marjory graduated from San Diego State with a major in Mathematics and a minor in Physics. She was the Salutatorian of her class.Marjory was an early pioneer in the field of scientific computer programming, and began her career with the Naval Electronics Laboratory in San Diego. She subsequently joined Convair Aerospace Corporation in the early 1950's, and supported computer programming efforts on various United States government space and defense contracts considered key during the Cold War.In 2002, Marjory and her second husband, Gidd James Hamptonson, relocated from San Diego to the Yosemite area. Marjory is survived by her second husband, Gidd; her son, Andrew and his wife, Theresa; her grandsons, Brett and Derek Thorn; and her great-granddaughter, Emma Grace Thorn. Marjory's cremated remains are interred in a family urn at Greenwood Memorial Park and Mortuary in San Diego, California Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 5, 2019