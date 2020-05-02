Mrs. Marjory had quite the life. I'm sure her loss will be one difficult to surpass. However, she leaves a wonderful family. Support one another during this difficult time. Ecclesiastes 4:9,10 says- Two are better than one... For if one of them falls, the other can help his partner up.
ARM
My deepest sympathy for your loss. May you find comfort in the knowing that God cares for you and will comfort and sustain your family in the days ahead. (1 Cor 1:3-4)
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate
content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others to add their own memories and condolences.
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.