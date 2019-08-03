|
Mark Alan Winton February 4, 1960 - June 18, 2019 Poway Mark Alan Winton, of Poway, CA, died peacefully and surrounded by his family on June 18, 2019, at the age of 59, after a long hard fight with leukemia. A private celebration of Mark's full and happy life was held on the evening of June 29, 2019, in Mission Beach.Born in San Jose, CA, to Fred B. Winton, Jr. (a career Navy fighter pilot) and the former Anne Bernice Bush (a Southern belle and San Diego businesswoman), Mark was an outdoorsman, a real estate broker, and a gentleman with the finest sense of personal honor. He was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, San Diego and a Masters in Business Administration from San Diego State University. Mark then pursued a career as a real estate and mortgage broker with a reputation for ethics, integrity, competence, and professionalism which was unsurpassed. Mark was also an avid (and, he would be quick to tell you, successful) bass fisherman, life-long hiker and backpacker who completed the 210-mile John Muir Trail among many other hikes, skier, world traveler, Chargers' fan, raconteur, and a friend and confidant to many.Survivors include Mark's wife, Tammie of Poway, CA; Tammie's children, Shannon (Sean) Clark, Jason (Myra) Lutz, Cassie Bushelle and Searra Bushelle and their families; brothers, Steven (Rita) Winton of Poway, CA, and their two children, Steven, Jr. of San Francisco, CA and Caitlin of London, England, and Fred (Kristin) Winton, III and their daughter, Helena of Lakeside, CA.Contributions in Mark's memory may be made to two of his favorite charities The American Civil Liberties Union and The Humane Society of San Diego.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 3, 2019