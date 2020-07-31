Time has a way of marching on and creeping by.



Its hard to believe that I knew Mark for so many years. In the earlier years his business in real estate kept him busy as did mine. Then I moved with my family to Florida, so many holidays passed without our families getting together.



Now, finally when we are older and planning more family time, weve lost Mark, and hell be missed.



Its hard to believe he was diagnosed with leukemia, and lost that terrible battle in under a year. Time seemed to go so slowly but so fast at the same time. He fought hard in single minded determination to stay with his love, my sister Tammie.



I was lucky to know Mark, and I am so grateful that Tammie and Mark had so many wonderful years together- they are two peas in a pod. I was lucky to be there for his celebration of life, where I got to know so many wonderful stories of his life, and meet so many people that love him.



You are in my thoughts often Mark, and you are missed.

Kim AbuGhazaleh

