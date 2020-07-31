1/1
Mark Alan Winton
1960 - 2019
In memory of Mark Alan Winton.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 31, 2020.
8 entries
February 4, 2020
I don't know what to say. I knew Mark back in high school. I was just looking him up on his birthday. I have had two best friends growing up born on Feb 4 1960. I am very sad to see him gone. I can remember bass fishing with him at Poway lake. We had a lot of fun, Mark and I.
God Bless.
Allen
February 4, 2020
Peter
September 2, 2019
Tammy, I am so sorry for you loss. I am praying for you.
Deirdre Jackson
Acquaintance
August 29, 2019
I am very sorry for the loss of your loved one. May you be comforted by your fondest memories of him and keep them close to your heart. May you receive comfort from God, family and friends, each day during this difficult time.
August 19, 2019
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
August 19, 2019
Time has a way of marching on and creeping by.

Its hard to believe that I knew Mark for so many years. In the earlier years his business in real estate kept him busy as did mine. Then I moved with my family to Florida, so many holidays passed without our families getting together.

Now, finally when we are older and planning more family time, weve lost Mark, and hell be missed.

Its hard to believe he was diagnosed with leukemia, and lost that terrible battle in under a year. Time seemed to go so slowly but so fast at the same time. He fought hard in single minded determination to stay with his love, my sister Tammie.

I was lucky to know Mark, and I am so grateful that Tammie and Mark had so many wonderful years together- they are two peas in a pod. I was lucky to be there for his celebration of life, where I got to know so many wonderful stories of his life, and meet so many people that love him.

You are in my thoughts often Mark, and you are missed.
Kim AbuGhazaleh
Family
August 2, 2019
Mark was kind and generous person. He helped us tremendously.

His love of outdoors also showed in his gardening abilities.

He put up a strong fight. He will be missed but not forgotten.

I know Mark will watch over Tammie and his family.

His neighbors
Chris and Eric
Christine Wright
August 1, 2019
I'm so sorry to hear of Mark's passing. I had not seen him in many years, but I remember him as a bright, cheerful man. My condolences and blessing to his wife and family.
Peter Ruggiero
