Mark Andrew Karnoscak
Mark Andrew Karnoscak San Diego On April 20, 2020, Mark Karnoscak, loving brother, son and business owner passed away at the age of 60. Mark was born on March 29, 1960 in San Diego, CA. He was a skilled auto detailer as the owner and operator of the highly successful business, Autobath Mobile detailing. His professional career spanned 31 years. He enjoyed tending to his home and spending time with friends. People knew Mark as kind, funny, generous, with a big compassionate heart. He is survived by his mother, Harriett Fowler, sister, Heidi Sturch. A celebration of life will be on July 19 at 10:30 am at Aztec park on Aztec Dr. in La Mesa. For more information please email HeidiK7@cox.net. March 29, 1960 - April 20, 2020



Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
