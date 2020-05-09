I've known my friend Mark since 1981, what a loss.. Many good memories in the field as well as at the San Diego Natural History Museum. Mark was responsible for getting me to begin writing my first field notebook way back in '81 as well teaching me the proper collecting techniques for both vertebrate and invertebrate fossils. My back fondly remembers all of those thousands of pounds of matrix that filled those plastic buckets! Thank you Mark, I will miss you, Field Book 46 now and counting! Mark's legacy will live on in the memories of those he touched and in the collections he helped build! My condolences to his family and friends.

Bradford Riney