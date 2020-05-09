Mark Andrew Roeder
1949 - 2019
In memory of Mark Andrew Roeder.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Lakehouse Resort (Heartwood Room)
June 1, 2019
I've known my friend Mark since 1981, what a loss.. Many good memories in the field as well as at the San Diego Natural History Museum. Mark was responsible for getting me to begin writing my first field notebook way back in '81 as well teaching me the proper collecting techniques for both vertebrate and invertebrate fossils. My back fondly remembers all of those thousands of pounds of matrix that filled those plastic buckets! Thank you Mark, I will miss you, Field Book 46 now and counting! Mark's legacy will live on in the memories of those he touched and in the collections he helped build! My condolences to his family and friends.
Bradford Riney
May 26, 2019
I have the greatest gratitude for Mark who contributed considerably to the understanding of California prehistory. We worked together for forty years and I will miss his encouragement and especially his big smile.

Carol Stadum and family
Carol Stadum
May 21, 2019
My condolences to your family for your loss. May God be your strength in thiMys time of deep sorrow. (Psalms 18:6)
May 11, 2019
My condolences to the family and friends of Mark. May "the God of all comfort" be with you during this difficult time. 2 Cor 1:3.
A D
May 3, 2019
Mark Roeder was a wonderful man, we became friends when I drove geology tours with him for the San Diego Natural History Museum. I miss his visits the the LACM and thank him for helping me on my way after the NAT getting me work with every CRM firm he knew. .

I will cherish those memories forever and love and miss him.
RIP Mark.

Please advise of Memorial Services ?
Maureen Walsh
Friend
