Mark Andrew Sholan

August 19, 1960 - August 4, 2020

San Diego

On August 4th, Mark Andrew Sholan sadly lost his valiant three year battle with cancer.



Throughout his fight he maintained his quick and understated sense of humor, while continuing to sincerely care about others. Mark was born on August 19, 1960 in Marysville, Ca. He graduated from Clairemont High School in 1979 and Grossmont College in 1998 with a degree in Criminal Justice. He proudly worked 31 years for the San Diego Police Department as a Property Clerk, where he made many lifelong friends. Mark was an active participant serving as a Sergeant of Arms for the Sons of the American Legion Post 460. Some of his projects were distributing Thanksgiving dinners at the VA hospital and helping to distribute Christmas cards at the Veterans Home of Chula Vista. He was passionate about running, once having completed the Rock-N-Roll Marathon. Mark is survived by his parents Ron and Mary Sholan; his brothers, Dave, Bob and Mike; his sister Kathy; his nephews, Mike Jr., William, Thomas and Tyler and his nieces Andrea, Vanessa and Stephanie. Mark "the Shark" will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, his family, his friends and his other family the SDPD. Please donate in Mark's memory to: Albert J. Hickman Post 460, 7815 Armour Street, San Diego, Ca 92111-3715, Attn: Sons of American Legion Squadron 460. All donations will be distributed to various Veterans organizations.



