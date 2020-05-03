Mark Andrew Vandegriff October 14, 1962 - April 28, 2020 San Diego VANDEGRIFF, Mark Andrew, devoted husband of the late Joseph Martinez Vandegriff, beloved son of the late Dr. Paul M. Vandegriff and Hope (nee Whitaker) Vandegriff, cherished brother of the late David Vandegriff, Susan Mathias (the late Kent), Deborah Mills (Douglas), Nancy Davis, Stephen Vandegriff (Madeline), Rebecca Connelly (John), loving uncle of Julie Mansu, Connie Mathias, Kurt Mathias, Luke, Mike, and Coralee Mills, Paul Davis, Bethany Gilmore, Wesley Vandegriff, Audrey Colyer, Madeline Grace McGee, and Hope Hutto, passed away April 28, 2020 in Dallas. Age 57 years. Alumni of Pennsylvania State University, Executive Vice President at Berkley Service Professionals, Mark was a compassionate, humorous, and generous man with a big heart and leaves behind many extended family and friends that love him dearly. Plans for his memorial to be announced. Aria Funeral Home, Dallas, TX.



