Mark Christopher Holmes March 24, 1950 - February 13, 2020 Point Loma Mark Holmes died of cancer in the Loma Portal house he grew up in, surrounded by his family. The son of Tom and Mary Baine Holmes, Mark spent most of his life in Point Loma where he attended Saint Agnes School, Dana Junior High, Point Loma High School, then USD and SDSU. After earning his general contractor's license, Mark started Westway Construction in 1974. Over the years, he built or remodeled scores of high-end single-family homes in San Diego, many in Point Loma and La Jolla. Eventually, he designed and built a large Craftsman home for his family in Ocean Beach that was featured on the cover of San Diego Home/Garden Magazine. His craftsmanship was inspired by his father Tom, a boat builder and cabinet maker in his youth. Mark passed on his love of home-building to his son Andy, founder and owner of Holmes Construction in San Diego. An avid swimmer and bodysurfer since his childhood spent at La Jolla Cove and Ocean Beach, Mark loved to bodysurf at Boomer Beach just south of La Jolla Cove and competed several times in the annual Pipeline Bodysurfing Classic on Oahu's North Shore. He chaired the David Freeman Memorial Lifeguard Emergency Call Box Committee, then designed and installed the call box that still stands over Boomer. He also helped establish the La Jolla Coast Conservancy and chaired the committee that wrote the Cultural Landscape Report for the Ellen Browning Scripps Park Project to encourage improvement and discourage haphazard modification to the historic beachfront park. In addition to his son Andy, Mark is survived by his ex-wife Christine Holmes; step-daughter Jennifer Smillie; step-sons Terry and Michael Kuntz; sisters Angela Shaw, Edie Holmes and Frances Parsons; brothers Peter and Bill Holmes, and seven grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Patrick Holmes. No services are planned.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020