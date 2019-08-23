Home

Mark D. Mitch' Mitchell Oceanside Mark was born in Indianapolis to Dr. Edward O. and Margaret A. Mitchell, who predeceased him. Mark moved to California in 1972. Ashleigh Mitchell, his daughter, survives him, as well as his stepmother Barbara Mitchell, sister Melissa Poe, brother John (Mary Jane), twin brother Mike (Dana), sister Laura (Mico Loretan) and sister Holly (Jon) Huchel. His son Andrew predeceased him. Services 12 noon, August 31 at Breakwater Community Church, 506 Nevada Street, Oceanside. May 21, 1957 - August 4, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 23, 2019
