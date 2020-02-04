|
|
Mark Hunsberger December 18, 1954 - December 31, 2019 EL CAJON It is with a heavy heart, and much difficulty, that we write the following words: "Mark Hunsberger passed away on December 31, 2019, at the age of 65." Mark's life was one dedicated to loving and serving others. Mark was a family man and was often described as everyone's "favorite" brother, uncle, friend, and neighbor. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, provider and son. We remember Mark for his jovial spirit, his great sense of humor, his deep love of family and his powerfully abiding love of God. Mark was well loved by MANY and we miss him dearly.Mark was born on December 18, 1954 in Yellow Springs, Ohio to Isaac Moyer Hunsberger and Elizabeth Ochnich Hunsberger. Mark was the middle child of seven with three older siblings, Don, Elizabeth and Gretchen (who passed away in 2015) and three younger siblings, Carol, Luke and Heidi. He is survived by his mother, his five siblings and their spouses; (Nancy, Gary, Lenoard, Julie and Scott), his amazing wife, Judy (nee. Richards) and spectacular daughter, Cate, of whom he was so incredibly proud! Additionally Mark is survived by nine nephews, four nieces and six great-nieces and nephews.Mark spent most of his childhood in Amherst, Massachusetts in what he called his "wonder bread years". He said that Amherst was the absolute best possible area to grow up in as a kid, during a magical time in US history. Mark was a "kid's kid" and fully enjoyed his childhood, riding his bike with friends throughout town and enjoying Puffers Pond, the local "swimming hole" and working up all sorts of mischief! His father's career in academia took Mark overseas for several years. In high school, Mark studied at the Lahore American School (LAS) located in Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan as well as in Montreaux, Switzerland. His experience at LAS was extremely formative in shaping his worldview and his appreciation for different cultures and viewpoints. Mark spoke very fondly of his LAS and Montreaux days and the lifelong friendships that he developed there. Mark's outgoing and friendly personality was evident from a young age. When Mark was in first grade he would stop at the fire station on his way home from school and visit with an older firefighter fireman who showed him all the engines and how they hung the hoses. When Mark was in fourth grade he secured his first paying job as a paperboy for the local Amherst newspaper and every single person on his route street knew Mark by name. These are people none of the rest of the family even knew! And this epitomizes Mark always stopping to talk with others, learn from them and create a special bond with them. Throughout his life Mark traveled extensively and made an incredible impact on all whom he encountered. He always knew the names of his neighbors and enjoyed chatting with them on his daily walks. In the last few months of his life, while dealing with heart failure and awaiting a transplant Mark continued to have an extraordinary impact on others. Many hospital staff expressed that Mark was their favorite patient of all time. His grit, determination, positive attitude and love for God was unmatched.Curious by nature Mark developed had a passion for cars that started at the tender age of three a young age while after visiting his uncle's car dealership. Mark shared that he vividly remembered taking in all of the shiny chrome on the cars and wanting to know more. Mark loved everything about cars he loved owning them, driving them, repairing and restoring them as well as painting them and "laying a patch" on a track! He was everyone's car "consultant" and he loved to help others purchase or repair cars. This love of cars led Mark to one of his first jobs as an adult selling cars, where his dynamic personality, love of people and love of cars made him a star salesman. There is a beautiful tribute to Mark and his love of cars on the Daily Turismo web-blog http://www.dailyturismo.com/2020/01/rest-in-peace-hunsbloger-1956-2019.html. After high school abroad, Mark and his family returned to the States and settled in Oklahoma. It was there that Mark attended Oklahoma University for a time and again cultivated lifelong friends and made Oklahoma his home for 13 years. It was during this time that Mark began his career as a Petroleum Landman where he successfully negotiated oil and gas leases between private land owners and corporate mineral asset managers. He later conducted complex mineral and surface title examinations and enjoyed the analysis process. It was the combination of enjoying landwork coupled with access to technology that propelled Mark into returning to being a Landman for the past nine years. In true Mark fashion, he figured a way to complete Oklahoma title work from his home office in San Diego via the Internet.Mark relocated and made San Diego his home in 1988. After obtaining his Bachelor's Degree in Business Management at San Diego State University in 1994, Mark began working in the Alternative Fuel Industry. Mark enjoyed working in (at the time) the new field of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) with a team successfully introducing LNG as an alternative fuel for passenger cars, trucks, buses and trains. Mark served on several National committees contributing to the betterment of the environment through alternative fuels and saw he had a significant impact in the growth and acceptance of the alternative fuels industry in the U.S. His passion for the environment and for politics in general led to many insightful posts on social media regarding current events. Mark was a champion for civil discourse and his posts were always written in a way that welcomed a variety of viewpoints. Mark enjoyed connecting with others and had friends from every end of the political spectrum and took strides to ensure that all points of view were respected. Mark was head over heels in love with his wife, Judy and their daughter Cate. It wasn't until later in his life that he met Judy, his perfect match. Certain of this, and not wanting to wait another minute, Mark proposed to Judy in September, 2001, a mere 26 days after meeting her! Mark felt honored and humbled to be loved by Judy and one of the most tender moments of his hospital stay was when the nurses made it possible for them to "dance" to their wedding song ("At Last" by Etta James) which so beautifully captures their "later in life" love story.The birth of Mark's daughter, Cate was the absolute icing on his dreams! Mark was a stay at home Dad for the first three years of Cate's life allowing him to form a beautiful bond with his "brown-eyed girl". Mark loved spending time with Cate and treasured their weekly Saturday morning breakfast outings and their Friday family movie nights. Mark beamed with pride whenever he spoke about Cate. Some of Mark's favorite family memories with Judy and Cate were created on their long cross-country drives with their dog Sandy; living together in Michigan for seven years and spending time at their vacation home in Northern Michigan; walking the trails, sledding, swimming and just being together as a family. He valued time together with his entire family and was delighted to have returned to San Diego with Judy and Cate along with his Mom in 2012, and building the "West Coast Hunsbergers" to 14 strong. Many family dinners occurred with the West Coast Hunsbergers. Mark loved to cook and was an excellent chef. He loved to experiment with recipes and SERVE others he wanted every detail of each meal to be perfect he even perfected many plant- based/vegan meals which isn't easy!! When Mark was diagnosed with heart failure he was determined to find ways to persevere and become as healthy as possible. He made lifestyle changes and considered himself "a meat loving vegan." His perseverance and desire to be in the best physical shape to sustain a heart transplant typified his passion for excellence. As a result of his quest for better health Mark again made an impact on those that he met in the plant-based community. He loved to discover new recipes and places to eat and often encouraged newbie plant-based eaters in their own quest for better health. Mark also loved his church family and the bonds that were formed. He was especially grateful for what organically grew into "Mark's Prayer Team" -an online prayer team filled with people that stretched well beyond the church walls. Mark expressed gratitude for all those on the prayer chain whose prayers sustained him these last few months. One of his final wishes was for that prayer chain to live on because there are so many people who need prayer and support and he wanted others to experience the love and support that he received through this amazing group of people.Clearly Mark was a committed Christian who was always striving to know God better and understand God's plan for his life. In the last few months of his life, Marks walk with God was incredibly close and the impact he made on those around him was profound. Undoubtedly if Mark could tell us one last thing it would be that he died in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ where he found perfect peace. One of our favorite memories of Mark was when he was being wheeled into surgery for a total artificial heart on December 16th, 2019. Mark was singing praise songs and said, "I could praise Him all day long". We are confident that he is doing just that! And after hearing "Well done my good and faithful son, Jesus probably greeted him at the gates of heaven with a '67 Marina Blue Corvette convertible with an endless supply of gas and tires!
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 4, 2020