Mark I. Greene March 15, 1934 - August 24, 2019 La Mesa Mark Greene passed away after a protracted illness on Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born to Jack and Ann Greene on March 15, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family moved to California in 1949. Mark graduated from Kearny High School in San Diego in 1952 and has been a resident of the area ever since. He married his wife of 61 years, Kathryn E. Nolan, on June 7, 1958. Mark owned and operated Lucky Motors on the National City Mile of Cars beginning in 1964. From an early age he was also involved in the restaurant business and was instrumental in opening two small restaurants. He was a member and past president of the Chula Vista Rotary Club with perfect attendance for fifty years, a member of the Sharp Hospital Foundation, and a significant contributor to local causes. Mark was instrumental in founding Seacoast Commerce Bank. He loved boxer dogs and owned several rescue boxers, the last of which passed shortly before him. Mark was known for his sense of humor and could always make people laugh. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn, children Amy, Stacy and Eddie, two grandchildren, and many more loving family members. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Grossmont College for the Ivan Nolan Scholarship Fund and to the West Coast Boxer Rescue.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019