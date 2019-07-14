Mark James Matheson September 8, 1956 - July 1, 2019 San Diego Born in San Diego, California, to Louise and Robert Matheson, Mark was the proud father and grandfather to his beloved daughter Colette Barrera, her husband Lee, and his two very special grandchildren, Jaden and Liam. Mark was dedicated to his business, AES Auto Parts, that he built from the ground up. He loved fast cars, spending time with his family, and playing the piano (even if it was just for fun). Mom's "muse," Mark was quick witted and always the entertainer, keeping everybody around him smiling. He had a way of putting a smile on a complete stranger's face. Mark also loved animals and enjoyed being out in nature. He was especially proud of his daughter, Colette, and his blue eyes would sparkle when he spoke of her and her family. Mark was a dedicated husband and loving caregiver to his wife. A special thank you to Scripps Memorial Hospital and their dedicated staff of nurses and doctors for their loving care and support. And a special thank you to John Matheson and John Matheson Jr. for being there at Mark's side. He will be missed by his brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, friends and extended family. He's in the arms of the angels now. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 14, 2019